Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $901.81. 478,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,496. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $839.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46. The company has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

