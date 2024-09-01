Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,035 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,188,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,588. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

