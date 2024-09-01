Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 3,124 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 8,403,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724,822. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

