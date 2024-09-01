Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 530 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,606. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

