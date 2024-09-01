Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $73.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

