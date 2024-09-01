Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stake Lowered by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for 5.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $22,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $17,329,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

WBS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 841,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

