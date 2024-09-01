WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,462 shares of company stock valued at $776,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

