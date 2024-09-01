Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $1,049,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $2,602,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

