Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 55,705 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1,263.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

