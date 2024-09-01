Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $61.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NYSE FR opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

