Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

