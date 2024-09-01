Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3133 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $24.56 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
