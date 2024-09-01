William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in nCino by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in nCino by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

