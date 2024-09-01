WR Wealth Planners LLC Buys 800 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,167. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

