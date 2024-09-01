WR Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

