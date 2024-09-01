WR Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,272,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,201.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $16.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $984.92. 313,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,389. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $947.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $953.28.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

