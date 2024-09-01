WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDRV. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IDRV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.14. 11,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

