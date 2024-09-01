WR Wealth Planners LLC Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.77. 2,849,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,846. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

