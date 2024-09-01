WR Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,085,000.

Shares of QQQE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 293,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

