WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $173.74. 4,146,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,323. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

