WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 186 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $9,856,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 53.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 38.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $174.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,248. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.