WR Wealth Planners LLC Trims Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,190. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

