WR Wealth Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,091,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

