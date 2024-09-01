Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $54.75 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 133,270,668 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 132,944,753.18461797. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.41307964 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3356 active market(s) with $15,438,268.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars.

