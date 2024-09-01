Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.19

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and traded as high as $42.13. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 283,635 shares traded.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 200,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,716,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

