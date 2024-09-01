Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on September 10th

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BHYB opened at $54.62 on Friday. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.
About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
