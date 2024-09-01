XYO Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, XYO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $64.67 million and approximately $325,423.76 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,097.13 or 1.00287882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

