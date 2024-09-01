Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$58,332.75.

Zedcor Trading Down 1.2 %

ZDC stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.75 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Zedcor Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18.

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.