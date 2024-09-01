Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Zepp Health Stock Up 1.4 %
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter.
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.
