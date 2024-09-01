Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $42,289,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5,535.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,228,000 after acquiring an additional 499,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. 5,144,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,820. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares in the company, valued at $92,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,635 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,813 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.