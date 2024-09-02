1,022,595 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,022,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vale accounts for 0.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 109.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,742,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,395,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

