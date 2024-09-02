10,795 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

