11,651 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,447 shares of company stock worth $54,661,775 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.71. 3,633,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,353. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.18, a P/E/G ratio of 768.41 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

