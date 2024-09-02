1,381 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.13. 4,750,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $202.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.