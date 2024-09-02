160,245 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,883,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

IQV opened at $251.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

