31,109 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $33.06 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

