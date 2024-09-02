36Kr (KRKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3rd.
36Kr Stock Up 2.1 %
KRKR stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.60.
36Kr Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 36Kr
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.