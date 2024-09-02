36Kr (KRKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3rd.

36Kr Stock Up 2.1 %

KRKR stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.60.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

