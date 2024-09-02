4,400 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.36.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.37. 1,235,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

