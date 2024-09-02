4,624 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

