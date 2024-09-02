510 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $518.04. 5,637,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,509. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.49. The firm has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

