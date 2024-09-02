52,500 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $29.04 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

