AAF Wealth Management LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.29.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.