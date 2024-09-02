AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,190,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 17,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.31. 3,820,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.93. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $198.30.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- About the Markup Calculator
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.