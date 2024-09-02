Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 16.1% in August

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 31st total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:HQL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.13. 52,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,621. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
