Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 5.3% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $341.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.93. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

