Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

Get Accenture alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $675,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Accenture by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 34,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,709,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,238,000 after purchasing an additional 837,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.95. 2,004,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,328. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.93. The company has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.