Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $550.32 and its 200-day moving average is $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.