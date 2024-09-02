Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $574.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $550.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

