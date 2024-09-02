Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

ADBE traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,662. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.47. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

