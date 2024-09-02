Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $574.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

